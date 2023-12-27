Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) A thick blanket of fog enveloped many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning while cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the two states.

Visibility was low in the morning in several parts of the states with dense fog seen in some places, a Met department official said.

In Punjab's Bathinda recorded a low of 6.2 deg Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius with Patiala at 8.8 degrees Celsius and Pathankot at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's minimum settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius and Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

