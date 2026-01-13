Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state, especially the Punjabi community, on the occasion of the festival of Lohri.

In his message issued on the eve of Lohri, the Chief Minister said that this festival symbolises the arrival of a new harvest, gratitude towards nature, and mutual brotherhood.

According to an official release, the CM said that our folk festivals infuse new energy into our lives. He also expressed his wish that this festival may bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to everyone's lives.

"It has been our tradition to celebrate all festivals and occasions with mutual cooperation and harmony," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens in India and abroad on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, which will be celebrated on January 13 and 14.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians residing within India and abroad."

"These festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity. They are a reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage. These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards Mother Nature," she added.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh and is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways in which harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)

