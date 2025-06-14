Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Spring Term 2025 Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun marked a moment of pride for the Dhayal family, as Officer Cadet Digvijay Dhayal marched forward to join the Indian Army, following in the footsteps of his father and twin sister.

Officer Cadet Digvijay Dhayal, whose twin sister and father are already serving in the Army, expressed pride and admiration as he joined the ranks of the Armed Forces.

"I like that she is my senior; we are twins... I will always be proud to salute her. Of course, she was here earlier than I was, so she can always be a guide. It's a very proud moment," Digvijay told ANI.

His twin sister, Divya Dhayal, currently serving in the Army, shared her joy on the occasion.

She stated, "I am happy!... We took the same path, studied at the same college, and have entered the same occupation. I feel proud and happy. He got what he wanted."

Their father, VS Dhayal, highlighted the family's association with the Armed Forces, saying that he and his elder brother were the first in the family to join the Indian Army; however, his brother sacrificed his life while serving on the line of duty.

VS Dhayal asserted, "I have always told my children that no other job can give you the respect and the satisfaction the Army can provide. In my family, my brother and I joined the Indian Army. In 1998, my elder brother sacrificed his life on the line of duty while fighting with the militants. I was also in Kashmir. Now my children have joined. I am very happy," he said.

Earlier today, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Spring Term 2025 was conducted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, was the Reviewing Officer at the Passing Out Parade. Lt General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, presented medals to Officer Cadets.

The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra. Gold Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Under Officer Ronit Ranjan Nayak.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra. Bronze Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to Battalion Under Officer Anurag Verma.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from the Technical Graduate Course was presented to Sergeant Akash Bhadouriya.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) was presented to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Kapil.

Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from a Foreign Country was presented to Foreign Officer Cadet Nishan Balami (Nepal).

Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Keren Company for standing Overall First amongst 12 companies for the Spring Term 2025.

451 cadets participated in the passing out parade from India and abroad, will become part of their respective countries' army as officers. These include 419 cadets of the Indian Army and 32 foreign cadets.

The Indian Military Academy was established on 1 October 1932. So far, more than 65 thousand cadets have passed out from this prestigious institute. These also include cadets from 34 friendly countries. (ANI)

