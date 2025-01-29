Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 28 (PTI) In a historic first at the Maha Kumbh, three Shankaracharyas from major Hindu sects shared the stage and issued a joint religious directive for the protection of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Central to the Dharmadesh (religious directive) is the proposal to ban cow slaughter and declare the cow as the "Mother of the Nation."

The 'Dharmadesh' emphasised the unity and integrity of the nation, social harmony, and the preservation of the Sanatan culture, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Shankaracharyas also urged all followers of Sanatan Dharma to visit Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, and extended blessings to the Yogi Adityanath-led government and administration for organising the grand event, it stated.

At the Maha Kumbh, Shankaracharyas from three prominent 'Peeths' (seats of spiritual learning) of India came together for the first time and released a collective 'Dharmadesh' at the 'Param Dharam Sansad' (Supreme Religious Council).

The event was graced by Vidhu Shekhar Bharati Ji of Sringeri Sharada Peeth, Sadanand Saraswati Ji of Dwarka Sharada Peeth, and Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji of Jyotirmath. Together, they issued a 27-point directive focusing on the preservation and growth of Sanatan culture, according to the statement.

Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati highlighted the importance of the Sanskrit language, while Sringeri's Shankaracharya Vidhu Shekhar Bharati called for recognising the cow as the "Mother of the Nation" and ensuring its protection.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati emphasised allocating government budgets to promote Sanskrit education.

The 27-point Dharmadesh prioritises national unity, integrity, social harmony, and the expansion of Sanatan culture and the Sanskrit language. It calls for collective efforts to save rivers and the institution of family, according to the statement.

It also stresses the need for religious education to be recognised as a fundamental right of Hindus, it added.

The directive urges Hindus to protect their religious symbols and establish temples in every school.

The Dharmadesh asserts that India, a land where the cow is revered as a mother, must eliminate cow slaughter. The directive demands legal recognition of the cow as "Rashtramata" (Mother of the Nation) and making cow slaughter a punishable offense, according to the statement.

It further declares that any individual associated with cow slaughter directly or indirectly ?cannot be considered a Hindu and should be excommunicated from the faith, it added.

