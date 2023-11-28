Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly throwing stones at the Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

The duo allegedly threw stones at the semi high-speed train on Sunday between Meramandali and Budhapank stations in Dhenkanal-Angul section of the Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur line in Odisha, it said.

In that attack, a windowpane of an executive class coach was damaged, leading to panic among the passengers. However, no one was injured.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) began a search to nab those behind the attack. During the search, the RPF detained two persons from the spot where the incident happened, the ECoR said in a statement.

"On confronting them about their purpose to come to such an isolated place by the side of railway track, they admitted that they had come to that place and pelted stones on Vande Bharat Express for fun after consuming alcohol, and confessed to their guilt," it said.

Following their confession, they were arrested, it added.

