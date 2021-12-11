Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam Saturday said forces opposed to the 1971 Liberation War are still active both within and outside the country and have been hatching conspiracies to malign it.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make Country's Forces Self-Reliant, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He was speaking about violent attacks on the Hindu minority community during Durga Puja in Bangladesh.,

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 1 Dead After Van Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

"Those who had opposed our freedom, the Liberation War, are still active in our country and outside it. The forces and the platforms, which were against the Liberation War, have hatched a planned conspiracy to disturb peace and malign of our country," Alam said.

"You can very well understand how in a planned way fake photos were circulated to flare up tensions in the country," he said at the sidelines of a book launch programme at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here.

Violence had erupted in pockets of Bangladesh in October over an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja pavilion at Cumilla, around 100 km from Dhaka, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas.

Speaking at the event, Alam lauded the democratic values of his country and hailed the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

"There are countries (Pakistan) which started their journey along with us, but in the last 75 years of its being you will hardly find a democratically elected government completing its full term. On the other hand you have Bangladesh where you have Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving democratically elected woman head of a state. This is the difference and strength of our democratic values," he said.

Later, he told reporters that visa services will be shifted from the deputy high commission office here to a different place and a private party will handle the work.

"In most of the foreign missions you won't find visa and consular services in the same building. The visa services here will be privatised as has already been done in our missions in other countries. As we have assigned a private party to look into visa services, there will be a service charge on it. But it will be either less or the same as that India charges on visas," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)