New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the regular vacancies in medical colleges. They have appealed to the Health Ministry for the timely recruitment of regular faculties in medical colleges and associated hospitals across the country.

The doctors, in their letter to the Union Health Minister, said that this is regarding a matter of utmost importance concerning the recruitment of regular faculty in medical colleges and associated hospitals.

"The process of appointing faculty through UPSC plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of medical education and healthcare in our country. However, it has come to our attention that there has been a significant paucity of vacancies released by UPSC for regular posts in certain clinical branches, including orthopaedics, medicine, surgery, and others, persisting for an alarming duration of up to four years," they said.

The doctors also appealed for residents graduating from their senior residency and aspiring to contribute to the teaching profession. UPSC serves as the primary gateway. Unfortunately, these valuable opportunities seem to be increasingly replaced by contractual and ad hoc practices, they said in the letter.

"And appointments, raising concerns about fundamental fairness and transparency. We are unable to discern any compelling reasons for the prolonged withholding of regular seats, except for what appears to be a convenient arrangement for the authorities. Establishing a secure and structured entry into teaching roles not only ensures the selection of qualified candidates but also fosters the continuity and excellence of our esteemed institutions," they added.

"It is our sincere request that your esteemed office intervene in this matter to initiate a comprehensive survey. This survey should assess the current status of vacant seats or those filled on a contractual basis and subsequently release a seat matrix through UPSC. This step is imperative not only for the welfare of our residents but also for the sustained growth and quality of our healthcare institutions," they further said.

"We believe that a holistic approach, rather than one driven by convenience, is essential to address the existing infrastructure constraints in our hospitals. We appreciate your attention to this matter and trust that your intervention will safeguard the future of medical professionals and, by extension, our healthcare system," the doctors added. (ANI)

