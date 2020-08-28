Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Customs officials allegedly seized 50,000 USD, 4,000 pounds, Rs 30 lakhs, and other foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 1.36 crores in cash from the courier terminal of the Chennai Airport on Thursday.

The cash was retrieved after three parcels destined for Singapore were intercepted by Airport authorities.

According to the authorities, the cash was found concealed inside sarees and shirts after the three parcels were investigated closely. (ANI)

