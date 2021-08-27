New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the US next week to attend events at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and hold bilateral engagements with President Joe Biden's administration.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Shringla's visit at a media briefing here on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Police Reunites 2 Missing Children with Families after 3 Years.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting the US next week for multilateral as well as bilateral engagements," he said.

India holds the UNSC presidency for the month of August and Shringla will attend the wrap-up session of the Indian presidency at the global body.

Also Read | Retired IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Arrested in UP for Conspiring to Save Rape Accused BSP MP Atul Rai.

"The foreign secretary will be attending events relating to the wrap-up session of our UNSC presidency, including the UNSC open briefing on the Middle-East," Bagchi said.

"After his engagements in New York, he will visit Washington DC for bilateral consultations," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)