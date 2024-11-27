Agra (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A video has gone viral on social media wherein a foreign tourist could be seen demanding a separate queue for the entry of overseas travellers to the Taj Mahal here.

In the minute-long video filmed at the Royal Gate of the 17th century mausoleum, the tourist claimed to be an influencer visiting the Taj Mahal with his elderly father.

Claiming delay in entry, he said, "Today, I visited the Taj Mahal in India. I have visited more than 70 countries and this is my 73rd nation and I am really happy to see the Taj Mahal."

"Everything is lovely, everything is ok, but there is one thing that needs to be improved. I would like to ask the government to improve the security system. People in huge numbers are coming to see the Taj Mahal, and as tourists we are suffering in a queue to enter with my elderly father."

"I see a lot of tourists are elderly people. I would ask the authorities to make a separate line for (foreign) tourists," he said, adding that quick and hassle-free entry would save a lot of time for the tourists.

When contacted, Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist at the Archaeological Survey of India that manages the monument, told PTI, "No separate line can be made for the foreign tourists. We have a common entry system. Delay in entry occurs mainly due to the huge footfall of tourists."

