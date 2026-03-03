Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], March 3 (ANI): The world-famous Golden City of Jaisalmer has transformed into a vibrant mosaic of colours. Foreign tourists arriving in the city for Holi are not only enjoying the local sightseeing spots but are also deeply immersed in its festive spirit. Tourists are drenched in the vibrant colours of Jaisalmer, often referred to as Krishna Nagari, which continues to uphold its princely-era traditions. The celebrations are centred around historic temples and public squares, where traditional Gair (folk dance processions) are being organised. Despite the language barrier, foreign tourists are enthusiastically joining these processions, dancing to local chants and contributing to a spectacular atmosphere of cross-cultural joy.

The allure of the Golden City's unique heritage has drawn an exceptionally high number of international groups this year. These travellers are not merely spectators; they are active participants, seen navigating local markets to purchase water guns (pichkaris) and colours to join the revelry. A tourist from France said it's very good to be here, to see the tradition of India, she has not seen such festivals in her country. Another tourist from France said it's a very unique festival; he didn't know such festivals existed.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, March 03, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Local observers said that the magic of Jaisalmer's royal Holi traditions has bridged the gap between countries. "The enthusiasm is infectious," one local remarked, as tourists from across the 'seven seas' jump and celebrate with the same enthusiasm as if it were a festival from their own homeland. This massive influx of domestic and international visitors once again cements Jaisalmer's reputation as a premier global destination for cultural tourism.

Meanwhile, The world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain celebrated Holi festival during the early morning Bhasma Aarti, with the sanctum sanctorum drenched in gulal and Lord Mahakal adorned with bhang (cannabis) and dry fruits in a divine decoration.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live Streaming: Where and How To Watch Online Telecast of Rare 'Blood Moon' Today.

The temple gates were opened at 4 AM during the Bhasma Aarti. After performing abhishekam (ritual bathing) of Lord Mahakal with water, the deity was worshipped with Panchamrit made from milk, curd, ghee, sugar and fresh fruit juices.Specially for the occasion, abhishekam was performed with Vijaya (bhang) and saffron-infused water.

Lord Mahakal was divinely adorned with bhang, sandalwood and dry fruits. Priests and pujaris celebrated Holi with the deity, during which gulal was showered in the sanctum sanctorum.Devotees who attended the Bhasma Aarti appeared immersed in the colors of gulal and devotion.Bhog (sacred offering) of fruits and sweets was offered to Baba Mahakal.

A large number of devotees who reached the Bhasma Aarti sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal. On behalf of the Mahanirvani Akhara, sacred ash (bhasma) was offered to Lord Mahakal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)