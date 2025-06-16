Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Foreign tourists from various countries, primarily Europe, have begun returning to Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) following the recent incident in Pahalgam. Many have described the region as safe and welcoming, sharing positive experiences and encouraging others to visit.

Speaking to ANI, a tourist from Poland, Carolina shared her positive experience, saying, "We feel very safe here. This is not my first time in Kashmir, and Kashmiri people are always smiling -- we really feel welcomed here. I'm sure we'll come back again. This year, three groups from my company are visiting -- a total of 60 people will be here."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Margret, another foreign tourist, expressed her excitement at visiting Kashmir for the first time

"It's my first time here, and people are very friendly and hospitable. They want to take photos with us, and we've tried very good food. I'm excited to explore the paradise you have here -- the mountains, the gardens we've seen -- there's so much to offer. This place is safe, and people should come here. You will feel great -- come to the paradise of Kashmir..." she said.

Meanwhile, an international tour guide, Yunis, acknowledged the impact of the Pahalgam tragedy on Jammu and Kashmir's tourism; however, he also highlighted the joint efforts made to restore confidence.

He said, "The unfortunate tragedy that occurred in Pahalgam impacted the reputation and trust in Kashmir's tourism. But with our joint efforts with the Polish Embassy and European Union members, we have worked to revive tourism in Kashmir."

On June 14, in a step towards reviving adventure tourism and promoting Indigenous games among the youth, the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DOSPE), University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised a ten-day Sports Camp at the Bhadarwah Campus in Doda district.

The Pahalgam terror attack has severely impacted the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government is making strong efforts to restore confidence and revive travel to the region.

A total of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. (ANI)

