New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A woman passenger from Zimbabwe was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for carrying five bullets in her luggage, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman was intercepted by the security personnel during security checks at Terminal-1 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday, they said.

She was supposed to take a SpiceJet flight to Jammu.

As the passenger, a Zimbabwean national, could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying bullets of 6.35 mm calibre, she was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, the officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to the IGI airport.

