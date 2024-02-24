Buldhana, Feb 24 (PTI) Days after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad claimed he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck, the state Forest department on Saturday seized the accessory and booked him under the Wildlife Protection Act, an official said.

The purported tiger tooth has been sent for forensic identification and further action will be taken accordingly.

The legislator, who belongs to the Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recently posted a video on social media claiming he had hunted a big cat.

The forest department took cognisance of the video and seized the purported tiger tooth. A case has been registered against the MLA under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, said Buldhana Range Officer Abhijeet Thakre.

