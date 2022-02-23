Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Feb 23 (PTI) Illegal camping activities along the banks of the Ganga are being run at Shivpuri near here in violation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, a forest official said.

Narendranagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajiv Dhiman has written a letter regarding this to Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Iva Shrivastava and asked her to take appropriate action.

Shivpuri is not in the list of 25 spots identified in reserve forest and civil areas that have the permission for carrying out camping activities, the forest official said.

The NGT order prohibits such activities within 100 metres on either side of the river.

Thirteen spots in the reserve forest area and 12 in the civil area located beyond the restricted 100-metre area have the permission to run camping activities.

When contacted, Tehri Garhwal DM Shrivastava said effective steps are being taken to stop camping activities in Shivpuri.

