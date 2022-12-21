Davangere (K'taka), Dec 21 (PTI) The Karnataka forest department rescued a number of wild animals that were caged and kept as pets in a farmhouse allegedly belonging to a senior politician, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the forest officer, 11 blackbucks, eight spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongoose and two jackals were found in the farmhouse behind a rice mill at Anekonda in Davangere.

"We have registered a case against four accused persons and also, we have obtained a permission from the court to investigate the case," the officer told PTI.

Investigation is on to trace the owner of the land and all those who perpetrated, aided and abetted this crime, he said.

