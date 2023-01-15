New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating Army Day on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended wishes to soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families.

He also highlighted the unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice of Indian Army personnel.

"Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," Kharge tweeted.

Indian Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and to honour each soldier of our country for their selfless service.

On this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief after Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

