Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to constitute a committee of experts and scientists to conduct thorough research on the sudden deaths in the state due to heart attacks and brain-related issues and examine whether they are linked to the side effects of Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccines.

"Shri Rajaram Tallur, a senior journalist, informed us via email that recent reports in daily newspapers highlight the sudden deaths of young people in the state due to heart attacks, cardiac arrests, brain-related issues, neurological disorders, and other causes. Each death is pushing dependent families into financial and social crises," stated a note from the Chief Minister's Office dated February 6.

Further, the note added that there is public speculation about whether these deaths might be linked to the side effects of Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccines.

The journalist has urged that a study be conducted on individuals who have died suddenly, possibly due to Covid-19 or vaccine-related side effects and that necessary precautionary measures be taken to prevent such fatalities.

"Therefore, it is directed that a committee of experts and scientists be constituted to conduct thorough research on these sudden deaths and propose measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The committee should submit a report, based on which stringent action should be taken," the note added.

However, a senior health department official told PTI, "There is no official data on sudden deaths, and any connection to Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccines is yet to be ascertained."

