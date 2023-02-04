Aligarh (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student was shot at outside a hostel on the campus, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Faizan, who is a boarder at the Ross Masood Hall hostel, was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

AMU proctor Md Waseem told PTI that Faizan was shot at on the night of February 3. "Though the motive behind the attack is still not clear, police are investigating the matter," he added.

AMU students held a protest march on campus against the law-and-order situation. In a memorandum addressed to the vice-chancellor, they demanded that elections to various representative bodies, including the students' union, should be held for restoration of democratic rights.

The protesting students also demanded that the university should take urgent steps against those elements who are trying to disturb the peace on campus and are "defaming the institution".

