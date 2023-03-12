New Delhi, March 12: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reacting to Reddy's resignation, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said that those who got everything from the party and finished the Andhra Pradesh Congress now leave for the BJP. Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns From Congress: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Part Ways With Party, Likely To Join BJP.

Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. In a letter dated March 11 and addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy wrote, "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress." Andhra Pradesh MLC Election 2023: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Writes to EC Over 'Fake Voters'.

Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government's decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana. He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party but returned to the Congress in 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)