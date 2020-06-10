India News | Former Andhra Minister Quits TDP, Joins YSR Congress

Amaravati, June 10 (PTI): Former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Sidda Raghava Rao on Wednesday joined the ruling YSR Congress, in a setback to the opposition party.

The TDP had earlier suffered a blow in Prakasam district when senior legislator Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy quit a few months ago, even as speculation is rife about the possible defection of one more MLA soon.

Raghava Rao had served as a minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu government between 2014 and 2019.

He was also a politburo member of the TDP and had previously served as its treasurer.

His brothers joined the YSRC early this year, triggering speculation that he too might follow suit.

After waiting all these months, Raghava Rao formally met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here today and joined the YSRC, along with his son.

Thanking Jagan for admitting him into the party, he lauded the welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the benefit of not only the poor but also the middle-class families in the state.

"I hope he will bring in more such schemes for the welfare of the people," he added.PTI DBV

