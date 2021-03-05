Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the new chairman of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), an official said on Friday.

The former IAS officer's appointment to the post was cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Thursday, he said.

Kumar, who retired on February 28 as chief secretary of the state, will serve as MERC chairman for five years, the official said.

Veteran bureaucrat Sitaram Kunte has succeeded Kumar as the top officer of the state bureaucracy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)