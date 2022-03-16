New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan walked out of Tihar Jail here on Wednesday evening after she was granted bail in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A senior jail official said that Jahan, who was lodged in Mandoli Jail, was released on Wednesday around 7.45 PM.

A Delhi court had on Monday granted bail to Jahan in the case concerning the larger conspiracy behind the North East Delhi riots of February 2020.

Jahan, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) - in the case for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Besides Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

