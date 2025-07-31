Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, has strongly criticised the state government and PWD Minister for what he termed as "confusion and misrepresentation" regarding disaster relief funds. Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Thursday, Thakur clarified the norms for central disaster assistance and accused the Congress-led state government of turning disaster relief into a political opportunity.

"There seems to be a big confusion in the mind of the minister. The truth is that the Centre allocates disaster funds to the state, and those are deployed project-wise and area-specific where the actual damage has occurred," Thakur said.

"We have always maintained that disaster funds must be allocated to the state as per the established procedure. For example, if damage occurs in Rampur, then the PWD projects there that have been damaged, such as roads, bridges, and buildings, need Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and then funds are sanctioned accordingly," he explained.

Thakur further elaborated that even in areas like Dharampur, if damage has occurred to water supply schemes, DPRs should be prepared for them and funds disbursed accordingly.

"Disaster funds are not MLA-constituency-based; they are damage-based. Once a DPR is prepared and approved, money should be allocated for restoring PWD works, water supply, or power supply in that specific area," Thakur stated.

"As a former CM and the current Leader of the Opposition, my responsibility is towards the entire state, not just my constituency," he added.

Thakur also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's continued support.

"I met the Prime Minister recently and had a detailed discussion about the human and infrastructure losses due to recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

"I thanked him for the approximately Rs 5,000 crore assistance provided to the state under disaster relief after 2023," he added.

"However, it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure that this money reaches the actual affected areas and the victims," said Thakur.

Addressing recent protests in Thunag, where Forest and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi was shown black flags and footwear was thrown at his convoy by disaster-hit villagers, Thakur strongly condemned the government's response.

"This is perhaps the first time in India's history that FIRs have been filed against disaster victims. 62 people have been booked and called to police stations. FIRs were filed even in areas unrelated to the protests," he said.

"If a Revenue Minister visits an affected area, it is his moral and constitutional duty to provide relief, not to criminalise those suffering," he added.

Thakur expressed concern over the recurring damages in Mandi, where rains recently claimed three lives and another person remains critical in Bilaspur Medical College.

"Disaster is not in anyone's hands, but the response must be serious and effective," he emphasised.

"Restoration is temporary. Roads open in the morning and collapse again by evening," he alleged.

He praised citizens who voluntarily provided 22 private JCB machines in his constituency for relief work.

"Some sent machines for free, others provided fuel. But now PWD officers are under pressure from Congress leaders to ensure that road repair tenders are issued in their names, even for roads restored by private machines," Thakur alleged.

"One such leader close to the CM pressured officials to ensure a tender in his name for a road in Janjheli that was reopened with private efforts," he said.

On the issue of frequent Cabinet meetings, Thakur called the four-day cabinet session "wasteful."

"Instead of four days, Cabinet decisions can be made in a single day. Ministers should focus on governance, not meetings. What are they deciding anyway? To shut institutions, jobs, and development?" he asked.

He also criticised delayed relief from the state despite earlier announcements.

"In 2023, CM announced Rs 1 crore, MP Pratibha Singh announced Rs 25 lakh, and Minister Vikramaditya Singh also made promises but not a single rupee has reached affected families," Thakur said.

"They announced Rs 7 lakh compensation and 3 bigha land for damaged houses. But victims from 2023 have received neither land nor compensation," he said.

Referring to the Thunag Forestry and Horticulture College, Thakur said that the state government failed to start work on the building infrastructure of the Horticulture and Forestry College Thunag.

"205 bighas of land had been allotted, and a tender for construction had also been issued. Had the building been constructed, students would be studying there today, and no damage would have occurred. But now the government wants to cancel it for political reasons," he said.

"When the BJP returns to power, we will revive the college in the very first Cabinet meeting. A full-fledged college needs land, infrastructure, and research facilities, not just a small building," he added.

"This government is indulging in negative politics, even over disaster and development. People are suffering, but some in power are looking for opportunities in tragedy. That is extremely unfortunate." Thakur added.

"People are being punished only because their area belongs to the Leader of the Opposition. This is wrong. The CM must reconsider such decisions," he warned. (ANI)

