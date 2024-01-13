Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday celebrated the festival of Lohri at his official residence in Shimla with his friends, party leaders and workers.

He said that it was a proud moment for him and the people living in this era to witness the big Ram temple, which will be opened for the people after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion of the festival, he said that the Lohri is a festival celebrated in a big way in the neighbouring Punjab, but the festival has its influences in Himachal also. He said that people in Himachal Pradesh also celebrated this festival of a new beginning and change of season.

On the Lohri festival, Jai Ram Thakur also performed the traditional Nati dance of Himachal here.

The Organization secretary of BJP HP Siddharthan, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Balveer Verma, BJP leader Sanjay Sood along with BJP, BJYM workers officials and scores of workers and others were present with him.

Every year in January, India celebrates the Lohri festival on 13 January. In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great fervour and happiness.

One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. (ANI)

