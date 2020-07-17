New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A former national-level judo player, who is a close associate of a notorious gangster, has been arrested from central Delhi's Pargati Maidan area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vipin Yadav alias Judo, 23, a resident of Haryana, they said, adding that a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police said Yadav is one of the close associates of notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and he has been involved in half-a-dozen cases of extortion, attempt to murder, Arms Act, MCOC Act etc. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on his arrest, they said.

"On July 8, police received a tip-off regarding Yadav, following which a trap was laid near Khanpur in South Delhi. Yadav was spotted there, but he tried to flee. Police chased him and apprehended the accused from near Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Yadav has participated in national-level judo games. In 2013, he came in the contact with gangster Sangwan and Gulshan alias Khati, the DCP said.

