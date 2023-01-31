New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Former law minister and veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Bhushan was 97 years old.

Also Read | Nidhi Razdan Resigns As Executive Editor of NDTV After 22 Years.

Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Bhushan served as the law minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government from 1977 to 1979, which came to power after the Emergency. (ANI)

Also Read | Economic Survey 2023 Comprehensive Analysis of India's Growth Trajectory, Says PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)