Salem (TN), Jun 29 (PTI) A former MP was booked for assault and other charges here on Monday after he allegedly abused policemen, a video of which has gone viral on the social media, police said.

Cases have been filed against K Arjunan under IPC Sections 294b (obscene act at public act) and 353 (assault to deter the public servant to discharge his duty).

A video of the incident purportedly showed the former MP arguing with policemen, who were on duty at the check post on Sunday night, for not having an e-pass.

Arjunan, also a former MLA, allegedly abused and assaulted a police official.

According to police, the former MP got furious when an official sought ID Card from the car driver during a vehicle check on Sunday night.

As the police official cautioned him against using foul language, Arjunan, in a fit of anger, abused and kicked a Sub Inspector, police said.

Meanwhile, Arjunan said he was returning from his farm in Omalur in the district when police stopped him demanding e-pass and identity card.

He claimed that he informed police he is a former MP and an ex-legislator but they "did not allow me to proceed."

He said he got into an argument with a sub-inspector and claimed the latter abused him.

