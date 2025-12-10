Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], December 10 (ANI): Former Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar as a Professor of Practice, the institute informed on Wednesday.

"Gupta brings to this premier teaching institute his vast expertise in a variety of key areas, including National Security & Defence Policy, Internal Security & Counterterrorism, Intelligence, Investigation of cases involving threats to national security, Infrastructure & Corporate Security, Cyber Terrorism, Cyber Security, Public Policy, Strategic Planning & Innovation Governance," according to an official statement from IIT Ropar.

IIT Ropar said that his extensive experience is expected to bring a new level of energy and enthusiasm to the institute.

"He will help students get exposure to the practical aspects of their academic training. He will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between academia, government and strategic affairs, thereby empowering the young minds with the skill-based knowledge needed to partner in India's growth and development journey."

"Besides mentoring students and researchers on the interface of technology, policy and national security, he will work closely with the faculty on research projects related to internal security, cyber security, AI-driven law enforcement, intelligence fusion and analysis, etc," added IIT Ropar.

Gupta's career spans 37 years in the Indian Police Service (1987-2024), followed by a stint as Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's counter-terror agency. He has held leadership roles at the national and state levels in national security, central and state intelligence, law enforcement, policing, and counterterrorism. The President of India has awarded him multiple medals for conspicuous gallantry and service.

During his tenure, he has been posted as DG, NIA; DGP, Punjab; DG, Intelligence; and Punjab Addl. DGP (Law & Order, Security, etc.), and on central deputation with the Intelligence Bureau.

Since retiring from NIA in March 2024, Dinkar Gupta has continued to contribute to public policy, strategic advisory, and governance through senior roles in both the public and private sectors.

"These include his current assignments as Senior Advisor, Strategy, Innovation & Public Services, Tata Consultancy Services, and Advisor (Security). He is also guiding corporate policy as an Independent Director in several leading companies," the statement mentioned.

Gupta has, over the years, also contributed significantly to academia, teaching, and innovation. He was a Visiting Adjunct Professor at the George Washington University & American University (Washington DC), and has also been associated with Chevening Gurukul Scholar (1999) and the London School of Economics. His notable innovations in policing, training, and investigation in India have made an exceptional difference to the domestic security infrastructure. In contrast, his participation in global security and counterterrorism symposia has given him an extraordinary understanding of the international security landscape.

His career record includes training with Scotland Yard, the London Metropolitan Police, and the New York Police Department. He was also selected to represent India at the INTERPOL General Assembly in Vienna and appointed an expert on Indian Criminal Law by the UK Crown Prosecution Service. (ANI)

