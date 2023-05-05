Prayagraj, May 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Mishra's son Vishnu Mishra in a case of fraud and cheating.

While granting bail on Thursday, the court imposed certain conditions on Vishnu Mishra, saying he should not make any kind of inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer or tamper with evidence.

"There is no specific allegation against the applicant and the co-accused Vijay Mishra, ex-MLA who is the principal accused, therefore, it would not be appropriate to refuse bail to the applicant on the basis of his criminal history. Besides, the applicant has been in jail since July 24, 2022. Therefore, the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," Justice Sameer Jain observed, allowing the bail plea.

The case was registered against Vishnu Mishra and his parents on August 4, 2020 at the Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi district.

Vijay Mishra and his son are already lodged in prison in multiple cases.

