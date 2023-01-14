Ballia (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A former office bearer of the Samajwadi Party's students' wing died after coming in contact with a live wire here on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Manish Dubey (35), a former secretary of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha's state unit, died of electrocution at his Gadwar Marg home in Fafna police station limits, the Samajwadi Party's media in-charge Sushil Pandey said.

The Samajwadi Party leader came in contact with a live wire while cleaning the terrace of his house. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Pandey added.

Dubey had also served as general secretary of the Town Degree College Students' Union.

The Samajwadi Party has expressed sorrow over his death through a tweet.

