Gangtok, Mar 1 (PTI) Former speaker of Sikkim assembly and senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader KN Rai and party spokesperson SK Timshina were assaulted by unidentified men in Namchi district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Rai and Timshina were assaulted at Mazi Gaon, Melli, around 2.30 pm. Rai sustained facial injuries in the incident, they added.

Soon after the incident, his party, the SDF, strongly condemned the attack and labelled it as a heinous crime and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The party submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging it to impose President's Rule in the state to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha and assembly elections, which are expected to be held simultaneously.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, "I strongly condemn the unpleasant and anti-social act of assault on former speaker Shri KN Rai in Malli, Namchi district today."

"Rai, a respected politician and senior citizen, should never have been subjected to such mistreatment," the CM said and added that strong actions against the perpetrators will be initiated.

"Our state thrives on peace and harmony, and such despicable acts will not be tolerated. I urge everyone to uphold peace, unity, and tranquillity, rejecting violence and strife," Tamang added.

CM's political secretary Jacob Khaling, while expressing his solidarity with the senior leader, assured that action will be taken against all those who are involved.

"Murderous assault on a senior leader be it in the ruling or opposition party is condemnable. Such politics of violence is not acceptable in any form," he said in a Facebook post.

BJP Sikkim president DR Thapa also condemned the attack on Rai and Timshina.

"Such incidents have no place in a society aspiring for progress," he said in a press statement.

