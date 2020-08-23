Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) Former president of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit, Satpal Singh Satti, has been appointed as the chairman of sixth State Finance Commission.

The newly-constituted commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and devolution of resources to these institutions, according to a notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government here on Saturday,.

Also Read | Samvatsari 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says Michchhami Dukkadam to Greet People on the Occasion of Samvatsari, The Last Day of Paryushan Parv.

Satti will enjoy the status of a cabinet minister, the notification added.

Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of rural development and panchayati raj and urban development departments will be its ex-officio members, it added.

Also Read | Gurugram: Section of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses at Sohna Road; Two Injured.

Besides, advisor planning will function as ex-officio member secretary of the commission, according to the notification.

The commission will make recommendations to the state government for streamlining the work of these departments.

The notification further stated that the period of the commission would commence from the date of issuance of the notification and it would make its report available by December 31, 2021 covering a period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)