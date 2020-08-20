Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) high-level taskforce committee member and former minister A Rahman Khan died due to illness in a private hospital on Thursday.

Khan was a minister in the M Karunanidhi Cabinet during 1996-2001.

DMK president M K Stalin and senior leaders paid floral tribute to A Rahman Khan's photo at the DMK headquarters in Arivalayam.

The party flags will fly half-mast and party-based events will be postponed for three days. (ANI)

