Former Telangana CM and others pay last respects to Maganti Gopinath (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, and BRS leader KT Rama Rao paid their last respects to BRS MLA from Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath, who passed away following a heart attack.

Gopinath, 63, was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 at 2:56 PM following a heart attack and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As per the hospital sources, the BRS leader was declared dead at 5:45 AM on June 8.

KCR visited Gopinath's residence in Madhapur, offered flowers, and paid tribute to the mortal remains. He consoled the grieving wife and children and assured them of the party's support during this difficult time. The BRS chief was emotional and teary-eyed during the visit.

Several senior leaders joined KCR to pay their respects, including BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former minister and MLA Harish Rao, MPs KR Suresh Reddy, Damodar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLAs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, Padmarao Goud, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kaleru Venkatesh, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, former MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, Maloth Kavitha, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLCs Dasoju Sravan, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, former MLAs Puvvada Ajay, Bhaskar Rao, Asannagari Jeevan Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Narender Reddy, and other party leaders.

Following the news of Maganti Gopinath's demise, the BRS party posted on X, "Maganti Gopinath, who rose through the ranks in politics with great dedication, earned a reputation as a gentle and accessible public leader. As MLA of Jubilee Hills, he was always available to the people and became a senior figure in Hyderabad's political landscape. It is unfortunate that the efforts of doctors and the party to save him were not successful."

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao expressed shock over the demise and recalled Gopinath's contributions to the development of Jubilee Hills. BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju paid tribute on social media, writing, "Deeply saddened by the loss of #JubileeHills MLA Shri Maganti Gopinath Garu. His dedication to public service and unwavering commitment to @BRSparty will live on. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his divine soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences on the untimely demise of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. "Shocked by the untimely demise of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Maganti Gopinath served three terms as MLA from Jubilee Hills and was a prominent figure in Hyderabad politics. (ANI)

