New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders joined Congress on Monday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

In this regard, the official media handle of Congress took to Twitter and said, "Winds of change are sweeping through Telangana. In a big boost to the Congress party's prospects, more people are aligning with us to take the message of love and prosperity forward."

"Today, senior leaders from Telangana joined the Congress party in the presence of Congress President Kharge, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secy (Org.) KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana Incharge Manikrao, Telangana PCC President Revanth Anumula and other senior leaders at AICC HQ, New Delhi," it added.

Congress said that former AP and Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivasa, former MLA Gurnath Reddy, Serving Zila Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, Ex MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu, DCCB Ex-Chairman Muvament Vijaya Baby, Pidamarthi Ravi, DCCB Chairman Thulluri Bramhaiah, Markfed State Vice Chairperson Borra Rajshekhar, Warya Municipal Chairperson S. Jaipal have joined the party. (ANI)

