Rishikesh, April 18: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Bachi Singh Rawat died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday. He was 71. Rawat was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, BS Bastia, confirmed his death. Rawat was brought in an air ambulance from Haldwani and was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. Preliminary tests had revealed an infection in his lungs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat expressed grief at his death and prayed for peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family. Bachi Singh Rawat was a four-time MP from the Almora-Pithoragarh constituency and had defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat thrice in consecutive elections.

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री श्री बच्ची सिंह रावत जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर गहरा दुख हुआ। भगवान दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों मेें स्थान दें, और शोकाकुल परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति और धैर्य प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) April 18, 2021

Considered close to senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Rawat was a Union minister of state for science and technology in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

