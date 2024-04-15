Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) A group of former vice-chancellors and senior professors from West Bengal's state-run universities has announced the formation of a citizens' committee aimed at resolving the ongoing issues in university functioning.

Former VC of North Bengal University Omprakash Mishra told PTI that the committee, comprising renowned academics and legal experts, will address issues such as the roles of the governor and chancellor, confusion and overlaps in their powers, and compliance with constitutional and regulatory frameworks.

Members include former UGC chairman Sukhdeo Thorat, Supreme Court senior advocate Jose P. Verghese, Sudhansu Bhusan from NUEPA, and Sibaji Pratim Basu from Vidyasagar University, he said.

The committee plans to engage with stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, and government officials, to compile a comprehensive white paper.

"This committee, having nationally known experts in their respective fields, will meet all stakeholders, students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the institutes, distinguished alumnus, various teacher bodies, academics and other constitutional experts, higher educational ministry officials and also seek audience with the governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor, and the education minister to prepare a white paper," Mishra said.

This document will be made public and presented to the higher education department and the Governor's office after one-and-a-half months, he added.

The forum, despite its past affiliation with TMC, emphasised the urgency of ending the year-long absence of permanent VCs in 31 state universities, impacting academic and administrative functions.

While the committee's recommendations may not be binding, they aim to provide valuable guidance for resolving the crisis, Mishra added.

