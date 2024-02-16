New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Interacting with students on the 125th foundation day of the Hindu College, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that we are all fortunate across all generations to be a part of India's Amrit Kaal.

He also talked about the current ecosystem available for the youth in the country, and called it helpful.

"Now the tempo is different. We have an echo of Viksit Bharat... We are all fortunate, across all generations, to be a part of India's Amrit Kaal. In recent years, we have witnessed affirmative people-centric governance and phenomenal infrastructural growth. It is not in our dreams that we will be seeing such a kind of development in Bharat as we see today," said Dhankar.

"There is now a wholesome ecosystem available for the youth of the country... The system is helping you with affirmative policies and a series of initiatives. Far too long for a nation with that civilizational depth, the system remained plagued with corruption and patronage," he added.

Giving life lessons to students, Dhankar asserted that corruption and patronage are the worst killers of young minds. "Corruption and patronage are the worst killers of young minds. Corruption and patronage are antithetical to merit and stability. Young people hate it because they feel cheated by corruption, nepotism and favouritism," he said.

Further highlighting the Hindu College's contribution to India's independence, Dhankar said, "This institution has been witness to the freedom struggle and has contributed to it. This institution has witnessed the securing of independence; this institution has played a role in nurturing independence by its alumni but now is the time to blossom independence."

Dhankar also urged students to be law-abiding citizens, explaining its importance by saying, "Respect for law is respect for nationalism, respect for law is respect for democracy, respect for law is respect for meritocracy, and respect for law is curbing corruption!"

Mentioning countries journeys in economics, he said, "Unprecedented and unimaginable economic rise! Just imagine how much we have traversed in just 10 years. A decade ago, our country was taken to be a part of fragile 5, a burden on the global economy. We traversed very different terrain and now we are among the big five global economies in the world." (ANI)

