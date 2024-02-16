Mumbai, February 16: An 80-year-old man tragically lost his life at Mumbai airport on Monday after collapsing at the immigration counter. The man and his wife, both of whom had pre-booked wheelchair assistance, were traveling on an Air India flight from New York.

Due to a shortage of wheelchairs, only one was available for the couple. The wife used the wheelchair, while the husband chose to walk alongside her, reported TOI. He walked approximately 1.5 km to the immigration area, where he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was rushed to the airport’s medical facility and then to Nanavati hospital, where he was declared deceased. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Going to Renowned Jivdani Temple Situated Atop a Hill.

The couple, Indian-origin US-passport holders, were among the 32 wheelchair passengers on the Mumbai-bound Air India flight AI-116. However, only 15 wheelchairs with accompanying staff were available on the ground. Sudden Deaths During TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Participant Dies of Heart Attack, 46-Year-Old Collapses, Dies.

An Air India spokesperson stated that the passenger was asked to wait for wheelchair assistance due to high demand but decided to walk with his spouse. The airline described the incident as “unfortunate” and is in constant contact with the bereaved family, offering necessary assistance.

A ground staffer revealed that elderly couples often prefer to stay together when moving from the aircraft through the terminal building, especially those with mobility or hearing issues. The flight, scheduled to land at 11.30 am, arrived late at 2.10 pm.

The incident has highlighted a well-known industry issue: many passengers seeking wheelchair assistance do not have mobility problems. Over a decade ago, airlines, including Air India, charged for the wheelchair facility, providing it for free only to those with a medical certificate. However, this requirement was abolished following pressure from various groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).