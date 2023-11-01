Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government hosted a grand cultural evening here on Wednesday to celebrate the foundation day of eight states and five Union Territories.

The security personnel, students and people of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands were the special invitees, an official spokesperson said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to people of the states and Union Territories celebrating their foundation day.

He said the event celebrated the nation's unity in diversity and kindled the sense of togetherness.

“Every region is a repository of India's unique ancient traditions and they are working with determination for a glorious future for the country. This unique celebration represents timeless values of multi-lingual, multicultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic character of our nation,” he said.

Sinha extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for igniting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', which has removed the geographic distance and strengthened social and cultural connection.

This deep bond and harmonious coexistence is now seen as a role model for the entire world, he said.

The artists showcased the rich cultural heritage of their respective states and Union Territories through spellbound performances.

