Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 25 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol party from a church in this district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said here.

The arrested individuals were also part of a carol party from another church, police said.

The incident was reported from the Kumbanad area under the jurisdiction of the Koipuram police station.

According to the police, the carol party was attacked by a group from another church, alleging that they had not dimmed the lights used for the carol performance while passing along the road.

The alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am when the carol team was performing at a residence. There was a scuffle during which women who were part of the carol team were also affected, police said.

An investigation is underway to apprehend others involved in the attack, police added.

