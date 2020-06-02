India News | Four Arrested for Robbery in Nagpur

Nagpur, June 2 (PTI) Four persons including an employee of a private firm were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a robbery near Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence here.

Two employees of a bill payment firm were looted of over Rs 18 lakh on Monday afternoon.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Updates: IndiGo Cancels 17 Fights to And From Mumbai on June 3 Due to Cyclonic Storm.

The incident took place barely 500 meters away from Home Minister Deshmukh's residence, in front of MLA hostel.

Yogesh Satramwar (32), Mangesh Vasudeo Padgirwar (33), Akash Moreshwar Dhote (21) and Nikhil Dhanraj Gokhale (20) were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Violence Case: Police Manipulated Facts to Falsely Implicate Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Claims Lawyer.

ACP (crime) Sudhir Nandanwar said that Satramwar was working with the same private firm and he gave a tip-off to the other accused.

While the police seized Rs 6.76 lakh cash and two motorcycles used in the crime, four other accused were still at large, the officer said.

On Monday afternoon, when two employees of the firm which collects money from shopkeepers and businessmen and pays their bills were heading for a bank in Civil Lines area to deposit Rs 18.31 lakh, six people on three motorcycles intercepted their two-wheeler and snatched away the bag containing the cash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)