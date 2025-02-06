Bhatinda (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI) : Four individuals were arrested in Bathinda's Cantt area after a tip-off by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) 2, with weapons and a stolen car recovered, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal confirmed the seizure of two pistols, three magazines, and nine live cartridges.

The accused, including one with 11 previous criminal cases, face charges of kidnapping, snatching, and violations under the Arms Act. Investigations will continue during remand to uncover any further crimes linked to the suspects.

Speaking to the ANI, SSP Kondal said, "Our CIA two teams had received information that four people were moving about in suspicious condition in the Cantt area, so all of them were surrounded... We recovered two pistols, three magazines and nine live cartridges from them and during the investigation, we found that all these accused took a lift from a person and took his car at gunpoint and we recovered the car in the Rampura area and registered a case under kidnapping, snatching and the Arms Act..."

"We will investigate in remand how many more crimes they have committed apart from robbing the car at gunpoint, as one of the accused, Jaspal Singh, already has eleven cases registered against him, including three cases of attempted murder..." she told ANI.(ANI)

