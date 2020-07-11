Patiala, July 11 (PTI) Four people, including two women, were booked for allegedly misbehaving with health workers here, police said on Saturday.

The four accused, identified as Rani, Pooja, Monu and Karan Kumar, allegedly "put hindrance" in the duty of the medical staff at Dhiru ki Majri, which is a micro-containment zone, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said in a statement here.

They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, the SSP said.

"Doctors are frontline warriors in this COVID-19 pandemic who are working day and night and very hard to save humanity. The Patiala Police is committed for the safety of doctors and other health staff and any misbehavior/assault on any team of doctors will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

