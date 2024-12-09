Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly supplying spurious medicine to a government hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on December 5 after the Food and Drug Administration department conducted a detailed probe at the Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital in Ambajogai, an official said.

Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College and Hospital is a major hospital in Ambajogai of Beed, where people from nearby districts come for treatment.

During the probe, azithromycin tablets were found to be spurious under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules 1945, he said.

Investigations revealed that more than 50 lakh tablets were purchased from four suppliers based out of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and they have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property, forgery, sale of drugs as a different drug or preparation, the official said.

Talking to reporters, Shankar Dhapate, dean of the Ambajogai Medical College and Hospital, said they have stopped the use of this medicine after it was found to be spurious.

