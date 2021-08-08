Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Four candidates, who appeared in the recruitment examination for the post of male police constable, were allegedly caught red-handed with the answer key of the question paper in Kaithal district of Haryana, police said on Sunday.

Amid reports of a paper leak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had Saturday cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of male police constables.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains To Start for Commuters From August 15; Know Who Is Eligible To Travel in Local Trains and How To Get Train Pass.

The Kaithal Police caught the four candidates and the police is conducting further investigations into the matter, an official statement said here on Sunday.

Saturday was the first day of the examination and candidates appeared in the paper across 35 centres in the state in two shifts. Papers were scheduled for Sunday also, but later these too were cancelled.

Also Read | Congress Questions PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Silence’ on Dalit Girl Case, Alleges Govt Pressure Behind Twitter Action Against Rahul Gandhi’s Account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)