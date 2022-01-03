Kohima, Jan 3 (PTI) Nagaland reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, three more than the previous day, taking the tally to 32,206, a health official said.

The north-eastern state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last nine days, he said.

Nagaland now has 60 active cases, while 30,373 people have recovered from the disease, including three in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,071 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.30 per cent.

