Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Four persons, three of them from Bihar, have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a developer in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The main accused in the case was apprehended from Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday, while the three gunmen he had hired were from Bihar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

Savjibai Gokar Manjeri (56) was gunned down by two motorcycle-born men in Nerul on March 15, he said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act was registered, the official said.

The main accused during interrogation said that he had some long-standing dispute with the victim and he hired shooters from Bihar for Rs 25 lakh to carrying out the crime, he said.

One of the contract killers recced the victim's movements, while the other two gunned him down, the official said.

The other accused involved in the crime have also been identified and a hunt has been launched for them, he added.

