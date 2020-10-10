Bengaluru (Karnataka), October 10 (ANI): Four accused were taken into custody following raids at illegal spa and massage parlours in Bengaluru on Saturday, the police said.

The four persons were arrested from Koramangala and Puttenahalli areas of the city, police said.

"The City Crime Branch conducted raids at two illegal spas and massage parlours in Koramangala and Puttenahalli, after which four accused were arrested," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru.

On Friday, the CCB had arrested four people, including a hawala agent for their alleged involvement in cricket betting.

"CCB conducts two raids. One cricket betting raid done. Three accused arrested and 3 lakhs seized. And another case on illegal hawala agent, 4.5 lakhs seized," Patil had tweeted. (ANI)

